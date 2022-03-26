Adani highest bidder for Tajpur port

Kolkata, March 25
India’s largest private port operator Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ) Ltd has emerged as the highest bidder for the West Bengal government’s greenfield deep-sea port project at Tajpur in a neck and neck fight with JSW Group, a source said on Friday.
APSEZ and Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group were the only two entities that took part in the financial bid. —
