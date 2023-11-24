 Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court takes exception to allegations against expert panel member appointed judge : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Business
  • Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court takes exception to allegations against expert panel member appointed judge

Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court takes exception to allegations against expert panel member appointed judge

‘As a court, how do we treat it (Hindenburg report) as credible? We will have to rely on our investigating agencies to investigate,’ says Bench led by CJI Chandrachud, which reserved its verdict on the matter

Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court takes exception to allegations against expert panel member appointed judge

Photo for representation. Reuters



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, November 24

The Supreme Court on Friday took strong exception to petitioners objecting to elevation of advocate Somasekhar Sundaresan — a member of expert panel appointed by the top court to investigate alleged regulatory failure in the wake of Hindenburg report — as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court, terming it “unfair”.

“Why should we take these unsubstantiated allegations? By that logic, no lawyer who has appeared for an accused should become a High Court judge... It’s a 2006 appearance and you say something in 2023,” a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud told advocate Prashant Bhushan who represented one of the petitioners.

Almost two years after Sundaresan’s name was first recommended for judgeship, the Centre on Thursday notified his appointment as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court. Bhushan objected to his appointment, saying Sundareshan was Adani's counsel.

“Mr Bhushan, this is a bit unfair. Because that way people will stop being in committees we appoint… If we wanted to have retired high court judges we would have. But we wanted domain experts... We wanted a more robust analysis… Let's be fair. He was a counsel in 2006. Was he on retainer? Was he an in-house counsel...Someone appeared 17 years ago...There has to be some responsibility about allegations you make,” the CJI said.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud, which reserved verdict in the matter, also cast doubts over the credibility of the Hindenburg report, saying "We don't have to accept the Hindenburg report as ipso facto factually correct. That is why we asked SEBI to investigate.”

“Because for us to then accept something which is in a report of an entity which is not before us and whose veracity, we have no means of testing, would really be unfair. Therefore, we asked SEBI, 'you go and exercise your powers and test what has not come to light, you treat these as revelations or disclosure of allegations and you now exercise your jurisdiction as an adjudicating body'", the Bench said.

“As a court, how do we treat it as credible? We will have to rely on our investigating agencies to investigate… Therefore, we have to ask our investigative agencies to probe those allegations. You called it a credible investigation, but honestly we can’t make that assumption that it’s either credible or lacking in credibility,” the Bench noted.

The top court’s comments came after petitioners’ counsel Prashant Bhushan said there were many factual revelations in the Hindenburg report. It also rubbished the demands for a probe against SBI and Life Insurance Corporation, saying “Is it a college debate?”

As Bhushan said Sundareshan was also on many SEBI committees, the CJI shot back, “So? That disqualifies him? He was on the financial sector law reform committee of the previous government…”

“In fact he was very critical of SEBI,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, requesting the petitioners to stop such allegations against those selected by the court to be on a panel.

Alleging conflict of interest against members of an Expert Committee set up by the Supreme Court to probe into allegations of accounting fraud and stock price manipulation against the Adani group in the Hindenburg report, a petitioner had in September urged it to constitute a new expert panel to look into the allegations afresh.

The Supreme Court had in its March 2 order also asked SEBI to investigate if there was any manipulation of stock prices in contravention of existing laws and if there was any failure to disclose transactions with related parties and other relevant information concerning related parties to the market regulator.

The SEBI has told the Supreme Court on August 22 that 22 of the 24 investigations into allegations of market manipulation against Adani Group levelled in the Hindenburg report have been finalised while the remaining two were of interim nature. The market regulator said it “shall take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigations in accordance with law…”

On Friday, Bhushan questioned SEBI’s conduct, saying, "We have come to the conclusion that the SEBI probe is not credible. They say 13 to 14 entries are linked to Adani but they cannot look into it because the FPI guidelines were amended.”

"Mr Bhushan, I do not think you can ask a financial regulator to take something printed in the newspaper… This does not discredit SEBI… Should SEBI now follow journalists?" the CJI wondered.

"SEBI is a statutory body exclusively entrusted with investigating stock market manipulation. Is it proper for a court without any proper material to say that we don't trust SEBI and we will form our own SIT? This has to be done with much calibration," the CJI told Bhushan.

#Gautam Adani #Hindenburg Report #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi

2
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: All post-evacuation arrangements in place, CM Dhami goes inside tunnel

3
Punjab

Governor cannot veto bills passed by legislative assembly: SC

4
Punjab

Home guard killed, 14 cops injured as Nihangs open fire in Kapurthala

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says meeting with farm leaders 'successful', to meet sugar mill owners tomorrow

6
Punjab

Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara clash: Tension simmered for two days, admn, cops failed to resolve issue

7
Punjab

AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in ED custody for 4 days

8
Himachal

Come next session, all Himachal Pradesh govt schools to turn English medium

9
Editorials

Upping the ante

10
Punjab

Nod to surrogate child to go to Australia

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Drilling stopped again as 41 workers remain trapped on Day 13

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Drilling stopped again as 41 workers remain trapped on Day 13

Rescue workers say drill bit has been pulled out through the...

Centre gives 7-day deadline to social media platforms to address deepfakes

Centre gives 7-day deadline to social media platforms to address deepfakes

Current IT rule mandates the removal of 12 types of content ...

Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence

Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence

An appeal was filed by India against the death penalty award...

Punjab government calls protesting farmer leaders for meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says meeting with farm leaders 'successful', to meet sugar mill owners tomorrow

While refusing to divulge the SAP of sugarcane agreed upon, ...

Delhi horror: Demon’s street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile’s social media

Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media

A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...


Cities

View All

Commuters bear brunt as farmers block rly tracks

Commuters bear brunt as farmers block railway tracks

Police nab sixth suspect in house trespass, ruckus case

Residents protest as potholed Fatehgarh Churian to Dera Baba Nanak road not recarpeted for years

Bank donates golf carts for Golden Temple pilgrims

SAD leader slams govt over Gurmeet Ram Rahim's furlough

Guv, govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module arrested

Youth attacked; 50,000 cash, phone snatched

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Cap on fuel vehicles goes, UT to now focus on EV infra, sops

Cap on fuel vehicles goes, Chandigarh to now focus on EV infra, sops

Poisoning case: PGI tightens vigil, tells staff to adhere to uniform code

PNG leak scare: Chandigarh MC to closely monitor digging works in city

High Court notice to Chandigarh civic body on plea for enforcing animal birth control rules

Punjab and Haryana High Court slams government insensitivity, imposes Rs 5 lakh costs for neglected school infrastructure

AAP leader Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended by SC till December 4

AAP leader Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended by SC till December 4

East Delhi stabbing: ‘Boy showed no remorse, was having dinner when caught’

Delhi Police arrests Neeraj Bawana gang’s member from Gurugram

Appointment of new Chief Secretary in Delhi: SC asks Centre to suggest a panel of three names

Delhi excise 'scam': AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves court seeking bail

Protesting farmers squat on rail tracks

Protesting farmers squat on rail tracks

2 killed as bus hits bike, driver held after chase

Nawanshahr: Indian-origin girl becomes Australia’s youngest author

Lucknow sports hostel, Jalandhar govt school lads seal semis berth in hockey

Woman constable found dead in rly quarters, suicide suspected

Rail traffic hit as farmers block tracks

Rail traffic hit as farmers block tracks

GADVASU to get new dairy incubation centre

Devotees pay obeisance to Khatu Shyam

BVM, BCM schools share top honours

Voter list finalised for civic body poll, 11.47 lakh to decide fate

4 from Punjab’s Patran die in road accident in Haryana’s Sirsa

4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa

Folk music, song competitions mark Day 3 of youth festival

UP, Haryana groups enthral audience at theatre festival

PSMSU protest continues

Voter awareness programme held at Khalsa College