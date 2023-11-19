 Adani-Hindenburg row: Plea in Supreme Court seeks contempt action against SEBI : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Adani-Hindenburg row: Plea in Supreme Court seeks contempt action against SEBI

Adani-Hindenburg row: Plea in Supreme Court seeks contempt action against SEBI

Petitioner alleges SEBI violated the timeline for completing the investigation and submitting its report on the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani group

Adani-Hindenburg row: Plea in Supreme Court seeks contempt action against SEBI

Photo for representation. Reuters



PTI

New Delhi, November 19

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court for initiation of contempt proceedings against the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), alleging it has violated the timeline for completing the investigation and submitting its report on the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani group.

An application has been filed by PIL petitioner Vishal Tiwari saying that despite the deadline given to the SEBI it has failed to comply with the direction of the court and has not submitted the final conclusion/report as was directed by the court.

It said by the order dated May 17, 2023, the apex court directed SEBI to submit its report till August 14, 2023. It said on August 25, 2023, SEBI filed the status report regarding its investigation stating that overall it has done 24 investigations, out of which 22 investigations have achieved finality and two are of interim nature.

The application also referred to the latest report by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) against the Adani Group and its alleged investments via “opaque” Mauritius funds.

The application said that the primary focus of the PIL was on what steps shall be taken in future to strengthen the regulatory system so that the investors could be protected and their investment in the share market remains safe.

“Because after the publication of the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group .... thousands of crores of the investors’ money got lost.

“But now the question arises, whether the present regulatory authority is efficient enough or if some changes are required by setting up a new regulatory body with a more efficient mechanism so that in future such damaging incidents may not occur in the share market and the investors’ money may be protected,” it said.

Tiwari in his application said that a strong mechanism is also required to keep vigil upon the companies’ conduct and practises - whether they are complying with necessary rules and regulations laid down by the regulatory authority.

“That till now after the recommendations and suggestions given by the expert committee in its report the Union Government has not taken any strong step in compliance of that and has not apprised the court with any secured framework for the protection of investors in future,” it said.

Tiwari said that SEBI in its application has objected to the suggestion of a necessary timeline for the completion of the investigation.

“The SEBI objection is contrary to the present need of a strong and efficient regulatory mechanism because timeless investigations lead to the disappearance of evidence and vital information against any entity which is under investigation and it also reduces the confidence of the investors in the market,” it said, adding that SEBI failed to file its report despite timeline fixed by the court till August 14.

“The inordinate delay in investigation impacts upon investigation and it also raises suspicion in the minds of investors and refrains them from investing in future. Delay in the investigation also leads to the manipulations and damage of vital material and evidence,” it said.

The application said that the expert committee constituted by this court is still working in the present matter and has not been discharged.

“As the issue has again risen by the new disclosures and report of Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) against Adani Group, the need has arisen to get it investigated by the independent body which was constituted by this court,” the application said.

It said an explanation should be sought from SEBI for not complying with the timeline framed by this court in the order dated May 17, 2023 for completing the investigation and submitting a report.

On November 6, the top court said the apex court registry would look into the issue of listing for hearing PILs related to allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani group.

On July 11, the top court asked the SEBI about the status of its ongoing investigation into the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani group.

The court, which had granted time till August 14 for a probe by the SEBI, had said the inquiry has to be concluded expeditiously.

Later, the capital markets regulator filed a status report on the Adani-Hindenburg probe and said it was awaiting information from tax havens.

The SEBI, in its report, had said that it has completed the probe in all but two allegations against the Adani group and is still awaiting information from five tax havens on actual owners behind foreign investors investing in the conglomerate.

The report said out of the 24 matters it was probing, findings in as many as 22 are final.

Without divulging the outcome of its investigations, the SEBI had given a detailed breakdown of the steps taken by it during its probe, including related party transactions.

“SEBI shall take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigations in accordance with law,” the regulator had said.

The probe reports finalised include allegations of manipulation of stock prices, alleged failure to disclose transactions with related parties and possible violation of insider trading in some of the group stocks.

On May 17, the apex court granted SEBI time till August 14 to complete its probe into the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani group.

A Supreme Court-appointed expert committee had in an interim report in May stated that it saw “no evident pattern of manipulation” in billionaire Gautam Adani’s companies and there was no regulatory failure.

It, however, cited several amendments the SEBI made between 2014 and 2019 that constrained the regulator’s ability to investigate, and its probe into alleged violations in money flows from offshore entities has “drawn a blank”.

The apex court had on May 17 directed that copies of the report submitted before it by the top court-appointed Justice (retd) A M Sapre expert committee be made available to the parties to enable them to assist it in further deliberations in the matter.

Adani Group stocks had been bludgeoned on the bourses after Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including those about fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the business conglomerate.

The Adani Group dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

#Gautam Adani #Hindenburg Report #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches projects worth Rs 867 crore in Hoshiarpur

2
India

Maldives President Muizzu asks India to withdraw its military personnel

3
Himachal

Hours after Wildflower Hall takeover by Himachal Pradesh, High Court orders stay

4
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann woo voters with Rs 867 crore projects in Hoshiarpur

5
Comment

Cecil, where it all began

6
Himachal

Shimla-Amritsar flight service flagged off

7
Punjab

Ludhiana hosiery factory owner kidnapped, shot at

8
World

SpaceX's uncrewed spacecraft Starship launch fails minutes after reaching space

9
Haryana

Haryana Education Department team finds charges against Jind school principal 'true'

10
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: 5 options on table, work stopped to save lives, says govt

Don't Miss

View All
Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Top News

India 240 all out against Australia in World Cup final

ICC World Cup Final: Bumrah takes second wicket, Australia three down in 241-run chase

Skipper Rohit Sharma provided India a flying start with a 31...

ICC World Cup final: Narendra Modi stadium turns sea of blue

ICC World Cup final: Narendra Modi Stadium turns sea of blue

The entire area reverberated with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki ...

Prized possession for Virat Kohli: Tendulkar gifts him iconic No. 10 jersey

Prized possession for Virat Kohli: Tendulkar gifts him iconic No. 10 jersey

Kohli had broken Tendulkar's record for most one-day centuri...

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: BRO making road to top of hill to start vertical drilling

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: BRO making road to top of hill to start vertical drilling

A five-plan strategy has been devised to rescue 41 workers

ICC World Cup: India-Australia final interrupted by pitch invader

ICC World Cup final: Pro-Palestine fan breaches security to reach Virat Kohli

The man identified as Wayne Johnson was arrested and taken t...


Cities

View All

Rego bridge reconstruction gets nod, traffic curbs soon

Rego bridge reconstruction gets nod, traffic curbs soon

Amritsar district just three cases short of breaching last year’s farm fire tally

Air India Express starts direct flights connecting Amritsar and Hyderabad

Firing at BJP leader’s house in Bhoian village

Pen-down strike brings work at govt offices to grinding halt

Miss Universe 2023: Chandigarh girl Shweta Sharda makes it to semi-finals

Miss Universe 2023: Chandigarh girl Shweta Sharda makes it to semi-finals

Chandigarh autorickshaw driver declare free rides to people for 5 days if India wins World Cup final against Australia

Chandigarh starts shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

With cricket & cuisine, Chandigarh hoteliers set to cash in on World Cup final

Viral videos: DMRC Chief appeals people not to engage in objectionable activities in Delhi Metro

Viral videos: DMRC Chief appeals people not to engage in objectionable activities in Delhi Metro

Air pollution in Delhi drops from very poor to poor

Air pollution levels in Delhi down but need to remain vigilant: Gopal Rai

Sack Chief Secretary for ‘misuse’ of position: CM Kejriwal to L-G

GRAP Stage 4 curbs revoked as air quality sees further improvement

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Rs 3.35 crore pending, JCT Mill power supply disconnected

Reduction in farm fires bring cheers to Jalandhar residents

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann woo voters with Rs 867 crore projects in Hoshiarpur

Jharkhand man arrested with 1.5-kg heroin

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

891 FIR registered against farm fires in Punjab: DGP

3 attempt to loot money changer with toy pistols

Former ACP, inspector booked for not returning licensed arms

Youth killed in road mishap

Admn adopts carrot & stick approach to stop farm fires

Admn adopts carrot & stick approach to stop farm fires

Sealed paneer goes missing, food safety official, shop owner booked

Night shelters in district to save homeless from cold

Punjabi University eves win yoga meet

Experts dwell on Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code