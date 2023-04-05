Adani JV in talks for first loan since Hindenburg

New Delhi, April 4
A joint venture of Adani Group is in talks for a loan of about $220 million, which will be its first since short-seller Hindenburg released a damaging report on it this year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
Data centre provider AdaniConneX, a JV with Virginia-based EdgeConneX, will use the money for capital expenditure, with a five-year tenor under discussion, the news agency reported citing people familiar with the matter. The loan may be signed in the next few weeks, it added. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne
Sets aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the ...
Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche
7 tourists are killed and 13 injured as a massive avalanche ...
US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House
The US reaction comes in response to Beijing announcing Chin...
Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari
Bukhari left PDP, headed by Mehbooba Mufti, and floated Apni...
3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house
The deceased were identified as Tajinder Singh, wife Narinde...