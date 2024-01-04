Adani not to raise debt for Dharavi overhaul project

Mumbai, January 3
The Adani Group, which is redeveloping Dharavi slums, plans to finance the entire project via internal accruals and possible sale of equity in the special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up for the project, according to sources.
Earlier this week, the company had appointed three companies, including noted architect Hafeez Contractor, as city planners to present a draft development plan for the Asia’s largest slum cluster.
In a statement, the Group, which has promised to invest Rs 21,000 crore in the project, said it roped in design firm Sasaki, consultancy firm Buro Happold as design planners for the project as well as some experts from Singapore Housing Development Board. It did not mention any timeline for the project.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case
The 55-year-old AAP national convenor had refused to depose ...
2 sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter
The Delhi Crime Branch arrests Kapil (22) and Rahul (19), bo...
Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car
She had recently secured bail after 7 years in connection wi...
Jaishankar recalls how Nehru was hesitant in taking help from US following 1962 war with China
The Union minister was speaking at the launch of his new boo...