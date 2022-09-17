Adani now world’s 2nd richest man

ANI

New Delhi, September 16

Adani Group’s chairman Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person after overtaking Louis Vuitton’s Bernard Arnault, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List.

At the time of writing this report, Gautam Adani’s net worth was $153.9 billion, compared to Arnault’s net worth of $153.7 billion. Adani is now just behind Elon Musk (net worth $273.5 billion), according to Forbes’ data.

Mukesh Ambani is at number eight with a net worth of $91.9 billion.