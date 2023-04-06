Adani Ports and SEZ closes FY23 with 9% growth

PTI

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Wednesday reported 9% growth in cargo handling at seaports it operates for fiscal year ended March 31. At 339 million tonne, this is the largest port cargo ever, APSEZ said in a statement. The firm handled about 32 million tonne of total cargo in March, up 9.5% year-on-year. PTI

Chandigarh

Škoda Slavia gets five-star rating in crash safety

Czech auto major Škoda has scored five-star rating at the Global New Car Assessment Programme crash tests conducted recently. It has also reported growth in sales in the Indian market, a senior company official said on Wednesday. The company having three major brands — Slavia, Kushaq and Kodiaq — has registered a triple-digit growth in 2022 as compared to 2021, Škoda Auto India Brand Director Petr Solc said. TNS

New Delhi

L&T bags Rs 7,000-crore contracts in Middle-East

Construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has bagged multiple contracts of worth more than Rs 7,000 crore in the Middle-East region. The scope of work comprises engineering, procurement, construction and installation for various new offshore facilities and integration with existing installations, L&T said in a statement.