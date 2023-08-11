Adani ready to go solo with $50-bn hydrogen project

PTI

New Delhi, August 10

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s Group is prepared to go ahead alone on the $50 billion green hydrogen project after its French partner, TotalEnergies SE, put investment in the venture on hold following allegations of fraud.

Adani Group CFO Robbie Singh in an investor call on first-quarter earnings of Adani Enterprises Ltd last week said the project is not dependent on the equity from TotalEnergies and the group is going ahead with the investment with or without the French giant.

TotalEnergies had last year agreed to take a 25% stake in Adani New Industries, which is building the project.

