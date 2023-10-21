Adani refinances $3.5-bn loan for ACC, Ambuja

New Delhi: Adani Cement on Friday said it has refinanced $3.5 billion loan it had taken for the acquisition of ACC and Ambuja Cement, in sign of growing confidence of international institutions in the conglomerate. PTI
New Delhi
Forex reserves increase by $1.15 bn to $585.89 bn
India’s forex reserves increased by $1.153 billion to $585.895 billion during the week ended October 13, according to the RBI data. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $2.166 billion to $584.742 billion. TNS
New Delhi
Apple executive Ipsita Dasgupta is HP India head
PC and printer major HP on Friday announced the appointment of Ipsita Dasgupta as the senior vice-president and managing director of the company’s India market. She will lead all aspects of HP’s strategy and profit and loss in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. IANS
New Delhi
Gold prices at 3-mth high on safe-haven demand
Gold prices rose to a three-month high on Friday and were headed for a second consecutive weekly gain, on the back of a safe-haven demand due to the West Asia conflict and expectations that the US Federal Reserve was likely to pause rate hikes. It crossed Rs 60,000 per 10 gm on the Multi Commodity Exchange.
