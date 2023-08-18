Adani stocks up after GQG investment

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 17

Shares of Adani Group companies continued to claw back on Thursday, thanks to the continued interest shown by US-based Rajiv Jain-led GQG Partners and some other investors. Adani Power rose 2%, Adani Ports 4.47%, Ambuja Cements nearly 2%, Adani Enterprises gained 1.45% and NDTV 1.26%.

