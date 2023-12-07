Adani to invest $75 bn to scale up renewable energy portfolio

PTI

New Delhi, December 6

Adani Group has plans to invest $75 billion on energy transition initiatives by 2030, its chairman Gautam Adani said on Wednesday. The investments will boost the group’s vision to have 45 gigawatt of renewable energy capacity by 2030, Adani said.

“We are committed to large-scale renewables, developing an indigenous fully integrated manufacturing ecosystem and green hydrogen solutions. At the Adani portfolio level, a total investment of $75 billion by 2030 on our energy transition initiatives will further our vision to have 45 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030 and strengthen the pivotal role played by AGEL in India’s glide path to decarbonisation,” the group chairman said. The investments will be executed through Adani Green Energy Ltd.

