Adani to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Karnataka over 7 years

PTI

Bengaluru

The Adani Group has plans to invest almost Rs 1 lakh crore over the next seven years in Karnataka as it seeks to expand its footprint in multiple sectors, Adani Ports and SEZ Limited CEO Karan Gautam Adani said on Wednesday. He was speaking at the inaugural function of the three-day ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’-Global Investors Meet. PTI

New Delhi

Apple’s 5G software for iPhone users in India soon

As India enters the 5G era, Apple will enable 5G in the iOS 16 Beta software programme next week for the select iPhone users in the country, the tech giant confirmed on Wednesday. Those using iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (third generation) models will get an upcoming software update on 5G. IANS

Mumbai

Markets snap 4-day rally; Bharti Airtel slumps 3.05%

Equity benchmarks surrendered early gains to close with losses on Wednesday, snapping their four-day winning streak. After a positive beginning, the Sensex failed to hold on to the gains and ended 215.26 points lower at 60,906.09. Similarly, the Nifty fell 62.55 points to settle at 18,082.85. PTI

New Delhi

DCX Systems’ public offer subscribed 69.79 times

The IPO of DCX Systems, manufacturer of cables and wire harness assemblies, received 69.79 times subscription on the final day on Wednesday. The IPO received bids for 101.27 crore shares against 1.45 crore shares on offer, according to NSE data.