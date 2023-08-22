Adani ups stake in flagship firm

PTI

New Delhi, August 21

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led promoter group has increased its stake in the group's flagship firm as the ports-to-energy conglomerate continues to recover from the effects of a report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Promoter group has increased stake in Adani Enterprises Ltd from 67.65% to 69.87%, according to a stock exchange filing.

#Gautam Adani #Hindenburg Report