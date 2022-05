Adani Wilmar acquires 'Kohinoor', other brands to strengthen food biz

Mumbai, May 3

Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL) on Tuesday announced the acquisition of several brands, including the renowned ‘Kohinoor’ brand from McCormick Switzerland GMBH to strengthen its leadership in food business. The deal size was not disclosed.

The acquisition would give AWL exclusive rights over the brand ‘Kohinoor’ basmati rice along with ‘Ready to Cook’, ‘Ready to Eat’ curries and meals portfolio under the Kohinoor brand umbrella in India, the company said.

The addition of Kohinoor’s domestic brand portfolio strengthens AWL’s leadership position in the food FMCG category by augmenting a strong product basket with premium brands along with potential to scale value-added products.

The acquisition will fuel the next level of growth for AWL and widen the portfolio to cater to premium customer segments across rice and other value-added food businesses, it added.

The Kohinoor brand portfolio comprises ‘Kohinoor’ - for premium basmati rice, ‘Charminar’ - for affordable rice and ‘Trophy’ for HORECA (Hotel, Restaurant and Cafe) segment.

“We are pleased to welcome the Kohinoor brand to the Fortune family. This acquisition is in sync with our business strategy to expand our portfolio in the higher margin branded staples and food products segment.

“We believe the packaged food category is under-penetrated with significant headroom for growth. The Kohinoor brand has a strong brand recall and will help accelerate our leadership position in the Food FMCG category,” AWL CEO and MD Angshu Mallick said. On Monday, AWL reported a 26% decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 234.29 crore for the quarter ended March. — PTI

Buyout to fuel growth