 Adani’s Colombo port terminal project to get USD 553 million funding from US DFC : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Adani’s Colombo port terminal project to get USD 553 million funding from US DFC

Adani’s Colombo port terminal project to get USD 553 million funding from US DFC

As per statement, this is the first time that US Government, through one of its agencies, is funding an Adani project

Adani’s Colombo port terminal project to get USD 553 million funding from US DFC

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file



PTI

New Delhi, November 8

The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will provide USD 553 million financing to Colombo West International Terminal Pvt Ltd – a consortium of India’s largest port operator Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, Sri Lanka’s leading enterprise John Keells Holdings (JKH) and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

DFC is the US government’s development finance institution.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) in a statement said that the US fund will support the development of a deep-water shipping container terminal in the Port of Colombo.

“(It) will facilitate private sector-led growth and attract crucial foreign exchange to Sri Lanka to aid in its economic recovery,” it added.

According to the statement, the US, Sri Lanka and India will foster an enduring legacy of cooperation in the development of sustainable infrastructure, like smart and green ports.

DFC partners with the private sector to finance solutions to the most critical challenges facing the developing world. It invests across sectors, including energy, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture and small business and financial services.

As per the statement, this is the first time that the US government, through one of its agencies, is funding an Adani project.

APSEZ whole-time director and CEO Karan Adani said, “we welcome the association of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the US government’s development finance institution, in funding the Adani project.”

“When completed, Colombo West International Terminal project will transform the socio-economic landscape, not just in Colombo but across the island, through thousands of direct and indirect new employment opportunities and by massively boosting Sri Lanka’s trade and commerce ecosystem,” he added.

The Port of Colombo is the largest and busiest transshipment port in the Indian Ocean. It has been operating at more than 90 per cent utilization since 2021, signalling its need for additional capacity.

According to the statement, the new terminal will cater to growing economies in the Bay of Bengal, taking advantage of Sri Lanka’s prime position on major shipping routes and its proximity to these expanding markets.

DFC CEO Scott Nathan said, Sri Lanka is one of the world’s key transit hubs, with half of all container ships transiting through its waters.

“DFC’s commitment of USD 553 million in private-sector loans for the West Container Terminal will expand its shipping capacity, creating greater prosperity for Sri Lanka – without adding to sovereign debt – while at the same time strengthening the position of our allies across the region.”

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said, the USD 553 million investment by DFC for the long-term development of the Port of Colombo’s West Container Terminal will facilitate private sector-led growth in Sri Lanka and attract crucial foreign exchange inflows during its economic recovery.

“Sri Lanka regaining its economic footing will further our shared vision for a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” she added.

John Keells Holdings chairperson Krishan Balendra said, DFC’s investment is an endorsement of the potential of the West Terminal project and a boost for investor confidence as Sri Lanka’s economy recovers.

Colombo West International Terminal is a consortium comprising Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, Sri Lanka’s John Keells Holdings and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority. The consortium will develop Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT) on a build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis for a period of 35 years.

The development of this terminal will reinforce Colombo Port’s position as the primary hub in the region and is expected to elevate its ranking to 20th among the world’s top container terminals, it added.

It will also transform the port’s position in terms of global shipping connectivity, which is currently 12th globally.

According to the statement, when commissioned, CWIT will be the largest and deepest container terminal in Sri Lanka.

“With a quay length of 1,400 m and an alongside depth of 20 m, CWIT will be equipped to handle ultra large container vessels with capacities of 24,000 TEUs, “the statement said, adding that the new terminal’s annual cargo handling capacity is likely to exceed 3.2 million TEUs.

#Gautam Adani #Sri Lanka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer ties knot with UP radiologist Gurveen Kaur

2
India

AFT sets aside censure awarded to Colonel for clash between Indian and Tajik cadets at IMA

3
Diaspora

Canadian Sikh poet Rupi Kaur rejects Biden admin’s Diwali invite over Gaza

4
Punjab

Paddy not native crop of Punjab, its cultivation must be phased out: Supreme Court

5
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

6
World Cup 2023 ICC WORLD CUP 2023

‘Mad Max Miracle’: ‘One-legged Glenn’ puts up ‘Big Show’ to take Australia to semifinals

7
Haryana

Girls in possession of mobile phones were soft targets for Jind school principal

8
Amritsar

SAD again announces Harjinder Dhami as its candidate for SGPC president

9
Entertainment

Zara Patel from original video of Rashmika Mandanna deepfake reacts, "I'm disturbed..."

10
India

Judicial appointments: Don't force us to take unpalatable decision, SC tells Centre

Don't Miss

View All
Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

Top News

Nitish Kumar apologises for comment on women as opposition force adjournment of assembly

Nitish Kumar apologises for comment on women as opposition forces adjournment of Assembly

The Bihar Assembly on Wednesday is adjourned till 2 pm, soon...

Air quality in Delhi severe again; farm fires major contributor

Air quality in Delhi severe again; farm fires major contributor

The city's Air Quality Index stands at 421, worsening from 3...

Polluted air isn't restricted by borders, collective responsibility of all to keep environment clean: Khattar

Polluted air isn't restricted by borders, collective responsibility of all to keep environment clean: Khattar

Stresses that there should not be politics over the issue an...

NIA conducts nationwide raids in human trafficking cases; Myanmar national detained in Jammu

NIA conducts nationwide raids in human trafficking cases; Myanmar national detained in Jammu

The raids, being conducted in eight states and two Union Ter...

Hot air balloon safari project inaugurated in Haryana’s Pinjore

Hot air balloon safari project inaugurated in Haryana's Pinjore

CM Khattar says Haryana building world’s largest jungle safa...


Cities

View All

Robbers target medicine shop at Katra Sher Singh in Amritsar, loot Rs 10 lakh

Robbers target medicine shop at Katra Sher Singh in Amritsar, loot Rs 10 lakh

Tourist footfall expected to surge on Diwali in holy city Amritsar

Alliance Air to start Shimla-Amritsar flights from November 16

BRTS issue unlikely to get resolved before election of new MC House in Amritsar

Police recover over 3.5 kg of heroin in separate incidents

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody while protesting against local school for ‘ignoring’ Punjabi

Bathinda: 2 of nine farmers who ‘forced’ official to burn stubble nabbed

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

Hot air balloon safari project inaugurated in Haryana’s Pinjore

Hot air balloon safari project inaugurated in Haryana's Pinjore

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

Chandigarh Automobile dealers move Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenge Electric Vehicle Policy

Amid 'opposition', Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher unveils 1st decentralised waste processing plant

Streamline traffic on service lanes of Zirakpur underbridge, PWD told

Pollution crisis: Early winter break in Delhi schools from November 9-18

Pollution crisis: Early winter break in Delhi schools from November 9-18

Air quality in Delhi severe again; farm fires major contributor

Odd-even scheme: Delhi minister calls meeting to discuss implementation of Supreme Court’s observations

Odd-even scheme an attempt to ‘mislead’ people, courts: Delhi L-G

Delhi’s air quality improves slightly, but still ‘very poor’

Teachers asked to ‘pitch in’ with funds for school games

Teachers asked to ‘pitch in’ with funds for school games

No let-up in farm fires, tally reaches 786 in Jalandhar district

Amargarh AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in judicial custody

Garbage burning adds to air pollution

Jalandhar: Man nabbed with country-made pistol, 4 live cartridges, probe on

Husband turns out to be killer, case cracked within 12 hours

Husband turns out to be killer, case cracked within 12 hours

Ludhiana faces uphill task in achieving complete garbage segregation

86 cases of farm fires reported, AQI 239 in Ludhiana

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993

Speed up ongoing projects: MP to officials

Students stage protest at Patiala’s Punjabi University, demand action against professor

Students stage protest at Patiala’s Punjabi University, demand action against professor

PSPCL honours Para Asian Games medallist in Patiala

Patiala lad bags silver in National Games

Education govt’s top priority: DC

Khalsa College win zonal youth festival