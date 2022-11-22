Adani's open offer for addl 26% NDTV stake begins today

New Delhi, November 21
The Adani Group’s open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in New Delhi Television (NDTV) from the open market will start from Tuesday. The Group has fixed a price band of Rs 294 per share and the offer will close on December 5, according to a notice by JM Financial, which is managing the offer.
If fully subscribed, the open offer will amount to Rs 492.81 crore. On Monday, NDTV shares closed at Rs 382.20, down 5%.
“The decision to acquire NDTV was arrived at in furtherance of the Adani Group’s objective to set up a credible next-generation media platform with an emphasis on digital and broadcast segments, and that NDTV is a suitable broadcast and digital platform to deliver on this vision,” Adani Enterprises had said in a regulatory filing in October.
Adani Enterprises had quietly acquired a company VCPL that had lent over Rs 400 crore to NDTV over a decade ago. In exchange, it had received warrants that permitted this little-known company to acquire 29.18% in NDTV. VCPL exercised that option after being bought out by Adani Enterprises and then announced that it would buy an additional 26% stake from minority shareholders of NDTV. This will give it a controlling stake in NDTV.
Rs 493-crore offer
- The group will acquire an additional 26% stake in NDTV from the open market
- It has fixed a price band of Rs 294 per share and the offer will close on December 5
- If fully subscribed, the Adani Group will have a controlling stake in NDTV
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically
Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...
Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc
Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday
Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'
No efforts to reach real culprits: SC
4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...
Criminal Nexus: NGT slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar
3 leaseholders accused of diverting flow of Yamuna