ADB approves reforms to unlock $100 bn new funding capacity

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 29

“The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today approved capital management reforms that unlock $100 billion in new funding capacity over the next decade to address the region’s overlapping, simultaneous crises,” the ADB said.

The reforms were introduced through an update of ADB’s Capital Adequacy Framework (CAF) and several other initiatives it did not mention. The break-up was of a $10 billion increase out of its claimed $100 billion increase.