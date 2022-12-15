ADB retains India's GDP growth forecast at 7%

New Delhi, December 14
Asian Development Bank (ADB) has kept its outlook for India’s economic growth unchanged at 7% for the current fiscal year while forecasting a weaker-than-previously expected pace for developing Asia.
ADB’s 7% growth projection for fiscal 2022-23 remains unchanged from its September forecast, compared to 8.7% GDP growth in 2021-22. It saw Asia expanding 4.2% this year before accelerating to 4.6% in 2023. These projections compare to the previously estimated expansion of 4.3% and 4.9%, respectively. — PTI
Economic outlook
- For 2023-24, the GDP growth forecast has been kept unchanged at 7.2%
