Advertising push to help print media revenue grow 25 pc in FY23, but profits to be hit by higher newsprint prices: Report

‘Imported newsprint prices have jumped by up to 80 per cent, and could soar further in the next six months due to the absence of imports’

Advertising push to help print media revenue grow 25 pc in FY23, but profits to be hit by higher newsprint prices: Report

Photo for representation. PTI

PTI

Mumbai, May 3

A jump in advertising could lead to an increase of up to 25 per cent in print media revenues in FY23, but pressure from higher newsprint costs because of Russia’s Ukraine invasion will dent profitability, a report said on Tuesday.

The operating profit margins for print media players can narrow by up to 3 percentage points in FY23, the report by India Ratings and Research said.

The agency said about 60 per cent of the newsprint used in FY21 was imported and added that since the invasion began in late February, imported newsprint prices have jumped by up to 80 per cent, and could soar further in the next six months due to the absence of imports.

A gradual increase in the supply from domestic sources, in an extended period of absence of imports, should keep the prices under check, it said, adding that in the first 10 months of FY22, prior to the war, imports accounted for about 52 per cent of the overall newsprint consumed, which was lowest in a decade.

In FY21, Russia accounted for the highest share of this at 38 per cent, followed by 26 per cent from Canada.

During FY21, newsprint requirement nearly halved to about 1.1 million tonnes, following the decline in the circulation volumes and low pagination post the COVID-19 outbreak, the agency said, estimating that the same has increased marginally in FY22.

“While a recovery of circulation volumes and higher advertisement volumes shall lead to an increase in the newsprint consumption during FY23, it is unlikely to revert to the levels of about 2.1 million tonnes (FY20), given the substantial drop in the circulation volumes during FY21 and slower recovery in FY22,” it added.

However, on the positive side, there are factors which will be helping narrow the impact on profit margins as well, the agency said, pointing to increase in advertisement revenue, stock-up of imported newsprint at a lower cost in the recent past and cost optimisations.

It said print media players derive about two-thirds of their overall revenue from advertisement income, while circulation revenue and other operating income account for the balance one-third. Hence, advertisement revenue is directly linked to economic activities and growth.

On the back of overall growth in economic activities and an increase in the ad spends from key sectors, advertisement revenue is estimated to increase 25-30 per cent in FY23, while circulation revenue will grow by up to 12 per cent, it said, adding that this will translate into an overall revenue growth of 20-25 per cent.

Revenue growth for English print media players could remain high in FY23, primarily in view of the base effect, given they were substantially impacted during FY21 in relation to Hindi and vernacular print media players, it added.

The agency estimated FY22 revenue to have grown around 20 per cent, led by a bounce back in the advertisement revenue of about 25 per cent and circulation revenues having increased by around 10 per cent.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Jail scandal

2 Punjab ex-DIGs booked for disposing of drugs sans nod

2
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

3
World

Supersonic ballet: In New Zealand, helicopter catches rocket free-falling from space

4
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

5
Haryana

Gurugram: Failing to deliver, 4 Ansal directors face arrest

6
Nation

As 3rd foreign firm pulls out, Indian submarine project runs into rough weather

7
Punjab

Days after disciplinary action sought against him, Navjot Sidhu shares encrypted message on Twitter, says time will tell

8
Nation

13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

9
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

10
Punjab

Punjab students among 2 Indian groups win NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot
Sports

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds
Punjab

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

Recreating the ‘bindu’, Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza
Amritsar

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

When Sunil Dutt’s family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition; was keen that Nargis accompany him to his village in Pakistan
Trending

When Sunil Dutt's family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition in Pakistan

Top News

RBI hikes interest rate by 40 bps to 4.40%

EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps

RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...

Sensex, Nifty turn choppy in early trade

Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent

Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...

Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row

Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row

Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...

13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested

Pension payment to 58,275 veterans delayed over identification: Ministry of Defence

Pension payment to 58,275 veterans delayed over identification: Ministry of Defence

Pensioners asked to get their identification done by May 25

Cities

View All

Drug overdose claims 2 more lives in Tarn Taran

Drug overdose claims 2 more lives in Tarn Taran

Civic body to spend Rs 2.15 crore on sewerage, potable water in Amritsar South

US man gets 'tankhah' for distorting Gurbani

SGPC honours Pakistan Sikh jatha

Will ensure social justice, development: Attari MLA Jaswinder Singh Ramdas

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

Unvaccinated children can now attend school in Chandigarh

Covid: Chandigarh tricity sees 33 fresh cases

BMW driver gets remand for mowing down youth in Chandigarh

Residents of two more slum colonies in Chandigarh get eviction notices

After women, Delhi govt announces free bus passes for construction workers

After women, Delhi govt announces free bus passes for construction workers

Man enters classroom, sexually assaults two girls in Delhi; DCW notice to police, EDMC

Jail assistant superintendent held for helping conman in Delhi prison

‘Significant amount’ of rain in North India

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

Stubble-burning cases see five-fold rise in Jalandhar district

Stubble -burning cases see five-fold rise in Jalandhar district

Sudden power cuts, PSPCL notices irk Jalandhar industrialists

Car snatching case cracked in Jalandhar, 1 held

304th birth anniversary of Kapurthala state founder Nawab Jassa Singh Ahluwalia celebrated

World Asthma Day: ‘Milk, curd, lassi, banana, rice do not worsen asthma’

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Amid controversy, cost of smart road, market project raised

Ludhiana: Man held for impersonation

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Ludhiana district tops Punjab in maximum accident deaths in lockdown

Covid outbreak at National Law University in Patiala, 46 fresh cases

Patiala's National Law University becomes Covid hotspot with 46 more positive cases

All-round growth will be visible soon: Patiala MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli

Patiala violence big govt failure, says Raja Warring

Patiala: For this doctor, work always comes first, dons PPE kit on Eid

Fatehgarh Sahib: Parshuram Jayanti celebrated with fervour