After backlash, Zomato rolls back green uniform

New Delhi, March 20
Facing a huge backlash over plans for separate green uniforms for a new vegetarian-only food delivery service, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday said the company will roll back the plan, and all delivery persons will continue to sport the current red shirts/t-shirts.
Goyal rolled back the green-coloured 'Pure Veg' fleet for delivering orders from vegetarian-only restaurants in less than 24 hours of the announcement as it had sparked widespread criticism and some praise on social media.
“While we are going to continue to have a fleet for vegetarians, we have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet on the ground using the colour green. All our riders -- both our regular fleet, and our fleet for vegetarians, will wear the colour red," Goyal said in an update post on X. He assured customers that their veg orders would be served by the ‘Veg Only’ fleet.
