After domestic LPG price reduction, commercial LPG price cut by Rs 158 per cylinder

ANI

New Delhi, September 1

In a major relief to LPG consumers, public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have slashed the price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 158, according to sources.

The new prices will be effective from Friday and Delhi’s retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will be Rs 1,522. Earlier, on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, the price of domestic LPG was reduced by Rs 200.

Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders occur on the first day of each month, with the new rates becoming effective from September 1.