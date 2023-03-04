After Maruti & Hyundai, Tata Motors joins 5-million club

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 3

After Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, Tata Motors has joined the 5-million club as the home-grown auto major on Friday said it has crossed 50-lakh cumulative passenger vehicle production milestone. The company achieved the 10-lakh production mark in 2004 and the 20-lakh milestone in 2010. It crossed 30 lakh units in 2015 and 40 lakh units in 2020. The company said it was able to stride ahead from 40 lakh cars to 50 lakh units within three years, despite Covid and semiconductor shortage crisis which plagued the global automotive industry.

Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “Today marks a celebratory moment in the history of Tata Motors as we celebrate our 5-million production mark milestone. This journey, from each million to the next, has been one replete with its fair share of ups and downs.”

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki India achieved a milestone of 25-million cumulative domestic sales on January 9 this year. Similarly, Hyundai Motor India, achieved 10-million production milestone in June 2021.