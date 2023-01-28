AI: Mega order for new planes being finalised

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 27

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Friday announced that the flag carrier is finalising a "historic order" of new aircraft to strengthen its fleet as the airline marked a year of its take over by the Tata Group.

In a communication to Air India employees, the CEO said: "Finalising a historic order of new aircraft to power future growth."

"Even as we work on improving Air India, we have not shied away from other ambitious actions, such as merging Air India Express with Air Asia, or Vistara with Air India, or kicking off the establishment of a new InfoTech Centre, or an Aviation Academy. And that's not to mention our much talked-about short and medium-term fleet expansion," he added.

According to sources, the order may include 190 Boeing planes, 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777X planes.

The sources said that this is nearly half of the order of the total of 495 jets which the airline has planned in the coming days.

Tata Group took over the loss-making Air India a year ago, on January 27, 2022, from the Central government, marking the beginning of a new journey for the carrier.

The present management at Air India is driving the five-year transformation roadmap under the aegis of Vihaan.AI to establish itself as a world-class global airline with an Indian heart. Average daily revenue of Air India has doubled since its takeover by the Tata Group.