 Aiming Rs 1 lakh cr turnover for Patanjali Group in next 5 years: Ramdev : The Tribune India

Aiming Rs 1 lakh cr turnover for Patanjali Group in next 5 years: Ramdev

Group firm Patanjali Foods (previously Ruchi Soya) will also play a significant part in achieving the milestone, having set a target of Rs 45,000-50,000 crore turnover in next five years

Aiming Rs 1 lakh cr turnover for Patanjali Group in next 5 years: Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, June 16

Patanjali Group is looking to clock a turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore in next five years as it expands reach to all sections of consumers with different offerings, its leader Ramdev said on Friday.

Group firm Patanjali Foods (previously Ruchi Soya) will also play a significant part in achieving the milestone, having set a target of Rs 45,000-50,000 crore turnover in next five years.

As part of its portfolio premiumisation strategy, Patanjali Foods introduced a new range of offerings in nutraceuticals, health biscuits, Nutrela millet-based cereals, and dry fruits.

“It is our vision to take the turnover of Patanjali Group to Rs 1 lakh crore in next 5 years and that of Patanjali Foods, which is our listed company to up to Rs 50,000 crore,” Ramdev said while addressing a press conference here.

Patanjali has been focussing on self reliance in India, challenging the multinationals in the domestic market, he said adding,”Today we have overtaken all the MNCs except Unilever, which is still ahead of us.” “Two decades back, when I had said we will make Patanjali’s turnover at Rs 10,000 crore, at that time many had thought that Baba was being overconfident. Then again when I said about Patanjali’s aim of a turnover of Rs 20,000 crore and compete with the likes of Unilever, some had asked us to be within our limits. Today, I proudly say that the turnover of Patanjali group has reached near Rs 45,000 crore level,” he said.

Ramdev said the group has been offering a variety of affordable products for the masses through Patanjali Ayurved and now it is trying to tap the “emerging upper-middle class” through the premium products offered by Patanjali Foods.

At global level also, he said Patanjali is moving towards becoming a leading company in the FMCG segment with its reach touching around 200 crore people in 200 countries.

“In India itself, we have reached 70 crore people and aim to reach more than 100 crore people. We are making various preparations for this. We have reached the masses and are looking to cater to the upper-middle class with our premium products like soya chunks, premium oil and other Nutrela products,” he said.

Patanjali Foods CEO Sanjeev Asthana said the company currently has a turnover of Rs 31,000 crore.

“In the next five years our expectation is it will go between Rs 45,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore,” he told PTI here on the sidelines of the launch of products.

He further said,”Our target is that from the current value offering that we have, about 5 per cent to 10 per cent will come from the premium products.” Asthana said the company is building Nutrela as an umbrella consumer business orientation, which has got both value and a premium offering.

On biscuits, he said the company has clocked a revenue of Rs 1,200 crore.

“This year, our target is upwards of Rs 1,500 crore. We’re pretty confident that we will meet that objective. Going forward, a larger part of our share will come to the value and a significant part of it is going to come to the premium, where we are giving the healthier options without diluting anything that Patanjali stands for.”

#baba ramdev

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

New MBBS norms introduced, 80% village attendance must for exams

2
World

15 die in Canada highway crash as truck hits bus

3
Punjab

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

4
Ludhiana

Rs 8.49-crore Ludhiana robbery: Rs 50 lakh cash found from septic tank at house of mastermind

5
Himachal

Mob burns down house of murder accused in Himachal’s Chamba

6
Punjab

Human trafficking from Punjab: 'Dubai-based Keralite key operator of racket'

7
Himachal

Kasauli mess: Mushrooming resorts, home stays leave hill station thirsty

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

When a CM kept an officer waiting

9
Diaspora

Accused of attack on Indian High Commission, Amritpal's supporter Avtar Singh Khanda dies in UK

10
Himachal

In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Giani Raghbir Singh appointed as new Akal Takht Jathedar; replaces Giani Harpreet Singh

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

Giani Sultan Singh appointed Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jatheda...

Cyclone Biparjoy lashes Gujarat, weakens into storm; heads to Rajasthan

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat; 1,000 villages without power; trees uprooted, houses damaged

Cyclone intensity reduces from 'very severe' to 'severe' cat...

5 terrorists killed in encounter at LoC in Kashmir

5 militants killed in encounter at LoC in J-K's Kupwara

The gunfight erupts on the intervening night of Thursday and...

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money laundering case

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case

Ajay Parmar, the nephew of former special court judge Sudhir...

In Himachal’s Chamba, a mob of 1,000 set ‘honour killing’ accused house on fire; CM Sukhu says don't give communal colour to incident

In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident

A young man, believed to be in a romantic relationship with ...


Cities

View All

Giani Raghbir Singh appointed as new Akal Takht Jathedar; replaces Giani Harpreet Singh

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

Police crack Rs 10L robbery case, 2 held

SGPC may discuss Akal Takht Jathedar's replacement at meeting today

‘Advance paddy sowing date’

Fire breaks out in resort

Produce all accused in court on June 28: CJM to jail officials

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Produce all accused in court on June 28, CJM tells jail officials

Partially burnt body of woman found in Zirakpur

Partially burnt body of woman found in Zirakpur

Slip roads from Hallo Majra to Zirakpur border to be widened

A first: Dadu Majra residents to accompany councillors to Goa

Chandigarh: Users told to replace faulty water meters within month

Will seek 7.19% share in Chandigarh, royalty from BBMB projects: Himachal CM

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Kejriwal calls first meeting of NCCSA, terms panel farce

HC to govt: Spell out stand on 5-year lock-in period for auto transfer

Man uploads woman’s obscene pictures, held

Youth stabbed to death in west Delhi's Nangloi

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in Jalandhar city

Human trafficking from Punjab: 'Dubai-based Keralite key operator of racket'

Nepali servant drugs bizman’s family in Phagwara, decamps with valuables

25.2-quintal poppy husk seized, 2 held

Restaurant owner fined for employing teenager

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Took NRI’s house on rent, now vacated: Jagraon AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke

Ludhiana heist: Rs 75L more found; total recovery Rs 5.75 cr

Long-route trains begin halt at Dhandari

Ludhiana civic body, CEEW ink pact for improving air quality

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Punjab farm leaders end 7-day stir

12 from school in city clear NEET

'Nihang' chops off man's hand, held

Grandson strangles woman, makes off with her jewellery