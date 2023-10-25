Air India begins non-stop Bengaluru-Singapore flight

PTI

Bengaluru

Air India on Tuesday said it has launched a non-stop service between Bengaluru and Singapore. Launched from October 22. PTI

New Delhi

NCLAT dismisses plea for insolvency of Inox Wind

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has dismissed the plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against Inox Wind by an operational creditor of the company. A three-member Bench of the insolvency appellate tribunal also upheld the orders of the Chandigarh Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which on May 22, 2023, rejected the plea of GRI Towers India.PTI

Mumbai

APSEZ incorporates wholly owned aircraft leasing unit

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZL) on Tuesday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned aircraft leasing unit, Udanvat Leasing IFSC Ltd. The entity will have an authorised and paid-up share capital of Rs 2.5 crore. Udanvat has been incorporated with the objective to carry out business activity of owning and leasing of aircraft, the compay said in a regulatory filing.PTI

New Delhi

Cello World sets IPO price band at Rs 617-648/share

Household products and stationery manufacturer Cello World Ltd has fixed a price band of Rs 617-Rs 648 per share for its Rs 1,900-crore initial public offering (IPO), market sources said on Tuesday. The issue will open for public subscription on October 30 and conclude on November 1.

