Air India begins non-stop Bengaluru-Singapore flight

Bengaluru
Air India on Tuesday said it has launched a non-stop service between Bengaluru and Singapore. Launched from October 22. PTI
New Delhi
NCLAT dismisses plea for insolvency of Inox Wind
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has dismissed the plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against Inox Wind by an operational creditor of the company. A three-member Bench of the insolvency appellate tribunal also upheld the orders of the Chandigarh Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which on May 22, 2023, rejected the plea of GRI Towers India.PTI
Mumbai
APSEZ incorporates wholly owned aircraft leasing unit
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZL) on Tuesday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned aircraft leasing unit, Udanvat Leasing IFSC Ltd. The entity will have an authorised and paid-up share capital of Rs 2.5 crore. Udanvat has been incorporated with the objective to carry out business activity of owning and leasing of aircraft, the compay said in a regulatory filing.PTI
New Delhi
Cello World sets IPO price band at Rs 617-648/share
Household products and stationery manufacturer Cello World Ltd has fixed a price band of Rs 617-Rs 648 per share for its Rs 1,900-crore initial public offering (IPO), market sources said on Tuesday. The issue will open for public subscription on October 30 and conclude on November 1.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...