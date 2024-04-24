Air India enters into pact with Japan’s Nippon Airways

New Delhi, April 23
Air India has entered into a codeshare partnership with Japan’s All Nippon Airways. With the codeshare, effective for travel from May 23, Air India and All Nippon Airways passengers can fly to their desired destination by combining those flights between India and Japan with a single ticket. Air India will add its ‘AI’ designator code on ANA’s flights between Tokyo Haneda and Delhi as well as Tokyo Narita and Mumbai. ANA will add its ‘NH’ designator code on Air India’s flight between Tokyo Narita and Delhi.
