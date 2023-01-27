 Air India has made 'quite remarkable progress': CEO; airline finalising historic aircraft order : The Tribune India

Air India has made 'quite remarkable progress': CEO; airline finalising historic aircraft order

Tata group took control of loss-making Air India from the government on January 27 last year

Air India has made 'quite remarkable progress': CEO; airline finalising historic aircraft order

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, January 27

As the Tata group completes the first year of taking over Air India, the airline on Friday said it is finalising a historic order of new aircraft while the airline's chief Campbell Wilson highlighted that the carrier's progress has been quite remarkable.

Stepping into the second year of Air India 2.0, Wilson, in a message to employees, acknowledged that there will be challenges along the way and emphasised that more than successes, “it is how we respond to our lapses ... that will define us”.

The airline has put in place a roadmap under Vihaan. AI for transformation over the next five years and has taken various measures, including committing USD 400 million to refurbish the interiors of its entire wide-body fleet.

However, in recent weeks, the carrier has faced certain headwinds related to the unruly behaviour of passengers onboard two international flights and has also been penalised by the aviation regulator DGCA.

Listing out major initiatives, Air India on Friday said it is "finalising a historic order of new aircraft to power future growth" and has added more than 1,200 professionals across key functions to upgrade capabilities.

"Hundreds of initiatives across 22 broad work streams are underway to transform the airline over three phases: Taxi, Take Off and Climb," the airline said.

In his message, Wilson said that while working on improvements, the airline has not shied away from other ambitious actions such as merging Air India Express with Air Asia, or Vistara with Air India, or kicking off the establishment of a new InfoTech Centre, or an Aviation Academy.

"And that's not to mention our much talked-about short- and-medium term fleet expansion," the CEO and MD of Air India said.

In the past year, Air India said its total operating aircraft increased 27 per cent to 100, 16 new international routes have been either launched or announced, average daily revenue has doubled and manpower at its call centre has been more than doubled, among other initiatives.

Tata group took control of loss-making Air India from the government on January 27 last year.

"Taken together, the progress over the last 12 months has been nothing short of stunning, even if so much of what we have been working on has been behind the scenes, building platforms and capabilities so that our future ambitions can take flight.  There is of course much more that needs to be done, and everyone - internally and externally - is hungry for us to do it," Wilson said.

Started his message by saying "Happy Friday, folks….. and Happy Anniversary, for today marks the first anniversary since Air India returned to Tata!" Wilson extended his deepest gratitude to the employees for the hard work put in over the past year.

Noting that together they have embarked upon "one of the most ambitious turnarounds in international aviation history", Wilson said, "quite remarkable progress" has been made in a very short space of time.

"I would especially like to acknowledge our erstwhile Air Indians who have experienced probably the most significant period of change in your entire working lives, with all the trepidation, uncertainty and adjustment that this entailed.

"And to all of you, whether 'old' or 'new', I thank you for coming together behind this mission of national importance so quickly and constructively," he said.

According to Wilson, the airline will continue to communicate and roll out new things, "being clear about the rising expectations we must all meet, how these relate to you and how we will support".

"Transforming any organization entails deep cultural shifts, which is why we have put such a high priority on communicating with you, and on improving policies, practices and support systems, not just benefits." "Fostering integrity, accountability, collaboration and trust are keys to future success, and must be guiding lights," he added.

The airline has revamped its domestic in-flight menu with an assortment of gourmet meals, appetisers, desserts and refreshing beverages to satiate taste buds. It will also shortly introduce an enhanced menu on its international routes.  

#Air India

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Investment in Adani group by LIC and SBI has exposed financial system to risk, alleges Congress

2
Entertainment

Miley Cyrus' Flowers sparks bizzare theory that her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth had secret fling with Jennifer Lawrence

3
Science Technology Explainer

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

4
Nation

Portrayed in R-Day tableau, Kerala’s ‘role model’ Karthyayani Amma struggles to make ends meet in real life

5
Trending

Italian twin sisters Francesca and Maria Ricciardi celebrate '200th' birthday in this heartening video

6
Diaspora

Moga youth living in Portugal booked for 'raping and cheating' Ludhiana woman

7
Chandigarh

January 27 declared holiday in Mohali schools which participated Republic Day celebrations

8
Nation

India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty

9
Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor says she can't believe Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh is Tanisha Santoshi's first film

10
Business

Hindenburg Research stands by its report on Adani, will seek disclosures in US court proceedings

Don't Miss

View All
Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022
Diaspora

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be
Science Technology Explainer

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name is breaking the Internet: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?’
Entertainment

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan's name is breaking the Internet: 'Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?'

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study
Science Technology

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
World

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem
Trending

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

Top News

BBC documentary screening: Students gathered at DU’s north campus detained

BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film

The action come days after a similar ruckus at Jawaharlal Ne...

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra suspended temporarily in J-K due to security concerns

Had to call off Bharat Jodo Yatra today due to lack of security arrangements in Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi

Congress alleges breach of security and mismanagement of cro...

India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty: Govt sources

India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty

The Indian intention has been conveyed via a notice sent on ...

Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case; Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group named 10th accused

Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case; Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group named 10th accused

The charge-sheet, which runs into more than 1,200 pages, is ...

Sensex tumbles 874 points on selling in banking shares, Reliance Industries; biggest single day slide in more than a month

Sensex tumbles 874 points after report on Adani group, FII caution; biggest single-day loss in more than a month

Close at three-month lows due to selling in banking, financi...


Cities

View All

Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal dedicate 400 new mohalla clinics to people of Punjab

Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal dedicate 400 new mohalla clinics to people of Punjab

Aam Aadmi Clinics: Will mere change of name improve health services?

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Bikram Singh Majithia shuns claims on Aam Aadmi clinics

Regional Passport Office, Amritsar, refutes MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla’s allegations

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

CBI court convicts Chandigarh Police constable in 2014 corruption case

CBI court convicts Chandigarh Police constable in 2014 corruption case

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28

January 27 declared holiday in Mohali schools which participated Republic Day celebrations

Protest march taken out in Mohali seeking release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

Punjab govt to construct 5,000 EWS flats in Mohali; 25,000 to come up across state

BBC documentary screening: Students gathered at DU’s north campus detained

BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film

Supreme Court to list plea for MCD mayoral election for February 3

BBC documentary: Ambedkar University students claim electricity supply cut, police on campus

Delhi Police busts fake jobs racket with links to China, Dubai; 3 arrested

RTE Act: HC allows impleading Delhi government, CBSE in plea seeking common syllabus, curriculum across India

Teenager suffers deep cuts on face, neck due to Chinese string in Punjab’s Phagwara

Teenager suffers deep cuts on face, neck due to Chinese string in Punjab’s Phagwara

Col Sarfraz Singh to receive Vishisht Seva Medal

Jalandhar: Latifpura oustees to show black flags at R-Day function venue

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Republic Day function: Governor Purohit to unfurl Tricolour in Jalandhar

Moga youth living in Portugal booked for rape and cheating a Ludhiana woman

Moga youth living in Portugal booked for 'raping and cheating' Ludhiana woman

Waterlogging adds to woes of commuters after rain

20-year-old drug addict arrested for raping minor girl

Notice to Centre over ‘freezing’ of Ludhiana liquor vends

16 to be awarded at dist-level R-Day function today

Suspense over Navjot Sidhu’s release today continues; supporters upbeat, govt, jail authorities mum

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Patiala MC fails to curb manufacture, stocking of single-use plastic

Patiala MC launches help desk for instant resolution of issues

Citizens shouldn’t neglect their right to vote, says DC