Air India hikes pay of pilots, cabin crew

New Delhi, April 17
Air India on Monday said it has revamped the compensation structure for pilots and cabin crew, including increasing the per-hour flying rate for pilots.
Under the new structure, part of the Tata Group-owned airline's five-year transformation plan, salaries will be hiked for more than 2,700 pilots across Air India and AIX Connect (including Air Asia India and Air India Express) as well as for more than 5,600 of Air India's cabin crew, said a source.
"We are pleased to announce a revision in the compensation of flying staff with effect from April 1, 2023,” according to an internal circular.
One year CTC of a trainee pilot now stands at Rs 50,000 per month while a senior commander will earn Rs 8.50 lakh per month. Similarly, the salary of a fresh cabin crew has been pegged at Rs 25,000 per month.
