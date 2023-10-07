Air India opens mega warehouse in Delhi

PTI

Mumbai, October 6

Air India on Friday said it has commissioned a mega warehouse facility in Delhi for storing over 1,000,000 engineering spares for aircraft maintenance.

Spread across 54,000 sq ft and located near Terminal 3, at Delhi Airport’s cargo complex, the centralised warehousing facility will improve the turnaround time of flights operating out of Delhi, the company said.

Will boost fleet This facility will not only boost Air India’s fleet and operational efficiency but will also strengthen India’s aviation ecosystem. Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD, Air India

The facility will offer a one-stop solution for storing aircraft spares, tools and ground support equipment ranging from hardware to sophisticated and complex avionics, hydraulics, structural, pneumatic, and mechanical components, it said.

“It will not only boost Air India’s fleet and operational efficiency but will also strengthen aviation ecosystem. The warehouse will offer us more proximate access to and better control over our aircraft spares enabling us to meet any engineering requirement promptly — leading to improved punctuality of flights,” Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said.

#Air India #Mumbai