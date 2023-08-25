Air India pilots’ union flags fatigue concerns

Mumbai, August 24
An Air India pilots’ grouping has raised fatigue concerns in the wake of flight crew rosters generated using a new rostering tool, saying that extended waiting periods between duty time will jeopardise crew alertness and performance.
“Extended waiting periods, occurring before active flight duties, run counter to enhancing crew readiness and, in fact, contribute to the accumulation of fatigue over time,” the Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) has said.
In a letter to Air India Head of Safety Henry Donohoe last week, IPG said it has been recently observed that the relentless pursuit of operational efficiency and economic gains has led to an unintended overshadowing of the primary intent behind Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) regulations. The FDTL norms are laid down by the DGCA to ensure adequate rest timings for pilots and cabin crew staff.
