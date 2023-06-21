Air India signs pacts to purchase 470 aircraft

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 20

Air India today signed agreements to buy 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show. It had announced to acquire these planes in February.

It also announced that the acquisition would cost $70 billion (based on list prices). Earlier, reports had suggested that the purchase would cost the Tatas over $100 billion.

Air India’s firm orders consist of 34 A350-1000, six A350-900, 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 10 Boeing 777X widebody aircraft, as well as 140 Airbus A320neo, 70 A321neo and 190 Boeing 737MAX aircraft.