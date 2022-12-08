 Air India to invest over USD 400 million on wide-body aircraft refurbishment : The Tribune India

Air India to invest over USD 400 million on wide-body aircraft refurbishment

Of the 40 planes which are set to go for refurbishment, 27 are Boeing 787-800s and 13 Boeing 777s

Air India to invest over USD 400 million on wide-body aircraft refurbishment

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

Mumbai, December 8

Tata group-owned full service carrier Air India on Thursday said it plans to refurbish its legacy wide-body fleet, comprising 40 Boeing planes, at an investment of over USD 400 million (about Rs 3,295 crore).

The company has mandated London-based product design companies JPA Design and Trendworks to assist with the cabin interior design elements of the refurbishment exercise, the airline said in a statement.

Of the 40 planes which are set to go for refurbishment, 27 are Boeing 787-800s and 13 Boeing 777s.

All these planes were acquired when the airline was under state ownership. The Tata Group regained control of Air India in January this year.

The first such refurbished aircraft is expected to be in service by mid-2024, as per the release.

With this significant investment, Air India said it is committed to providing its passengers with a comfortable, modern, and technologically advanced cabin.

In September, the airline announced a transformation plan, focusing on growing both its network and fleet, developing a completely revamped customer proposition, improving reliability and on-time performance.

It also aims at taking a leadership position in technology, sustainability, and innovation, as well as aggressively investing in the best industry talent.

Air India said as part of the refurbishment exercise, it will carry out a complete overhaul of existing cabin interiors, including the addition of latest generation seats and best in-class inflight entertainment across all classes.

In addition, the refurbishment will see the introduction of premium economy cabins on both fleets, it said, adding that first class cabins will also be retained on the Boeing 777 planes.

“We are working closely with partners to accelerate the refit process as fast as possible and, in the meantime, leasing in at least 11 new widebody aircraft with brand new interiors to improve our offering at the earliest opportunity,” Air India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said.

After announcing it will lease 30 planes, including five Boeing 777 in September this year, the airline earlier this week disclosed its plans to add on lease six more Boeing 777s in its fleet.

“The complete interior refurbishment entails significant regulatory and engineering preparation, which commenced earlier this year. This lengthy but necessary process, and the time required to manufacture seats, is expected to lead to the first aircraft entering service in mid-2024,” it said.

#Air India #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results: Congress wrests hill state from BJP, eight ministers lose, CM Jairam Thakur resigns

2
Haryana

Non-bailable warrants against 18 Gurugram builders over refund, delay in possession

3
Jalandhar

Cloth merchant shot by bike-borne assailants in Nakodar after demand for Rs 20-lakh protection money not met

4
Nation

Gujarat Assembly election results: BJP heads for historic win

5
Diaspora

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton

6
Nation

BJP retains Gujarat for a seventh straight term, sets new records, Bhupendra Patel to remain CM

7
Himachal

Himachal polls results: Congress changes strategy, asks MLAs to stay put in Shimla

8
Diaspora

Jagrup Brar among 4 Punjabis inducted as minister in Canada's British Columbia govt

9
Punjab

Watch: This ‘chaat wali’ from Punjab is going viral for her epic ‘sardar ji’ style

10
Himachal

Bilaspur-Chandigarh travel time to reduce by over 1 hour

Don't Miss

View All
‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Diaspora

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!
Trending

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

BJP poised for a landslide victory in Gujarat, Congress ahead in Himachal

BJP retains Gujarat for a seventh straight term, sets new records, Bhupendra Patel to remain CM

Congress sinks to all-time low in Gujarat; Arvind Kejriwal-h...

Himachal Assembly elections results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting starts at 8 am, Will ‘rivaz’ change for BJP; Cong keeps fingers crossed

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results: Congress wrests hill state from BJP, eight ministers lose, CM Jairam Thakur resigns

Final Tally: Congress 40 | BJP 25 | Independent 3

Congress calls all Himachal Pradesh MLAs to Chandigarh for strategy meet

Himachal polls results: Congress changes strategy, asks MLAs to stay put in Shimla

Had earlier called all state MLAs to Chandigarh for strategy...

Himachal Assembly poll results: Who won from where; see full list of successful candidates

Himachal Assembly poll results: Who won from where; see full list of successful candidates

Congress wins 40 seats in 68-member House

Gujarat polls: BJP says its development agenda won and Congress’s negative politics lost

BJP says its development agenda won in Gujarat and Congress's negative politics lost

BJP workers dance in joy as the saffron camp goes into a fes...


Cities

View All

Farmers block entrance to DC office in Amritsar

Farmers block entrance to DC office in Amritsar

Amritsar IED case: Key accused, aides received Rs 30 lakh

Stretch of Problems: Divert vehicles to inner circular road to ease traffic chaos in Amritsar: Experts

Takht Patna Sahib Row: Akal Takht Jathedar asks Bihar Govt to act against 'disgruntled elements'

Tangled Mess: Dangling wires an open invite to tragedy in Amritsar

2 arrested for taking away infant in Bathinda

2 arrested for taking away infant in Bathinda

Drivers being fleeced amid ‘staged’ chaos at Chandigarh railway station parking

Drivers being fleeced amid ‘staged’ chaos at Chandigarh railway station parking

Zirakpur-based smuggler nabbed with Rs 10-crore heroin

Propofol vials had no mention of drug composition: PGI report

Firm fails to provide helicopter to Chandigarh resident on wedding day, fined

Chandigarh: Dumping of biomining residue raises stink

Woman's body found inside suitcase in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

Woman's body found inside suitcase in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

Assembly elections: AAP finds solace in ‘national party’ status

2012 Chhawla gang rape-cum murder case: SC to consider urgent listing of review petition

AAP draws a blank in Himachal assembly polls; secures just 1.10 per cent votes

Delhi HC grants bail to ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE phone-tapping case

Nakodar garment trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town

Nakodar garment trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town

Youth dies as car rams into wall in Kapurthala

Jalandhar: Car theft case solved, 1 arrested

Jalandhar cop beats up fellow with baton over minor issue; video goes viral on social media

In Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal gets documents in Punjabi, expresses gratitude

Dengue cases up, tally rises to 1,830 in Ludhiana

Dengue cases up, tally rises to 1,830 in Ludhiana

2 brothers among 4 held for killing missing Rasulpur girl

Cable Mess-II: Cobweb of wires in old city markets in Ludhiana an open invitation to fire mishaps

Fake relative dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 3 lakh

Eastern dedicated freight corridor connecting Ludhiana to West Bengal's Dankuni to be ready by 2023

Gang members made big money by trading newborn in Patiala

Gang members made big money by trading newborn in Patiala

PSPCL feels the heat as consumers make beeline to avail power subsidies

Non-functional traffic lights add to commuters’ woes in Patiala

Professor alleges discrepancies in NCRB’s data on human trafficking

Rajpura: Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests Markfed officer, 3 others