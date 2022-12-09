Air India to spend over $400 million on cabin upgrade of wide-body fleet

New Delhi, December 8
Air India on Thursday announced plans to refurbish its entire legacy wide-body fleet, comprising 27 Boeing B787-8 and 13 B777 aircraft, committing over $400 million for the project.
This refurbishment will see a complete overhaul of existing cabin interiors, including the addition of latest generation seats and best in-class inflight entertainment across all classes. In addition, the refurbishment will see the introduction of a Premium Economy cabin on both fleets. The First Class cabin will also be retained on the 777s.
Air India has engaged leading London-based product design companies, JPA Design and Trendworks, to assist with the cabin interior design elements of this refurbishment programme.
The collaboration brings together two experts in the fields of aviation and interiors that have produced designs for major brands, including Taj Hotels, The Orient Express and Herman Miller International.
With this significant investment, Air India is committed to providing its passengers with a comfortable, modern, and technologically advanced cabin to facilitate travel experience that is comparable with the best airlines in the world.
The complete interior refurbishment entails significant regulatory and engineering preparation, which commenced earlier this year. This lengthy but necessary process, and the time required to manufacture seats, is expected to lead to the first aircraft entering service in mid-2024.
Commenting on the wide-body cabin refurbishment programme, Campbell Wilson, MD & CEO, Air India, said: “Under our Vihaan.AI transformation programme, Air India has committed to attain the highest standards of product and service befitting of a world class airline. We know that, at present, the cabin product on our 40 legacy wide-body aircraft falls short of this standard.
“Although the project commenced some months ago, we are delighted to now publicly announce this significant investment on a complete interior refit, and we are confident that, when revealed, the new interiors will delight customers and show Air India in a new light. We are working closely with partners to accelerate the refit process as fast as possible and, in the meantime, leasing in at least 11 new wide-body aircraft with brand new interiors to improve our offering at the earliest opportunity.”
‘Maharajah’ makeover
- The entire legacy wide-body fleet, comprising 27 Boeing B787-8 and 13 B777 aircraft, will see complete overhaul
- The refurbishment will see addition of latest generation seats and best in-class inflight entertainment across all classes
- Premium economy cabin will be introduced on both fleets. The first class cabin will also be retained on the 777s
