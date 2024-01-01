Air India to start operating A350 aircraft from January 22

New Delhi, January 1
Air India will start operating its first A350 aircraft on the domestic routes from January 22, with the first flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai.
The A350-900 aircraft will have a three-class cabin configuration with 316 seats. There will be 28 business class, 24 premium economy and 264 economy seats.
"India's first Airbus A350 will enter commercial service on 22 January 2024," the airline said in a release on Monday.
Initially, the aircraft will be deployed on domestic routes for crew familiarization and regulatory compliance purposes.
The plane will operate flights from Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai, the release said.
"The A350 aircraft will be later deployed for longer-haul flights to destinations across continents," it added.
Air India on Monday started bookings for the flights to be operated by the A350.
The airline's first of the 20 A350-900 aircraft landed in the national capital on December 23.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Japan issues tsunami warnings after a series of very strong earthquakes on Sea of Japan coast
The Japan Meterological Agency reports quakes off the coast ...
Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law
Goldy Brar, who is based in Canada, is associated with banne...
Punjabi-origin man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted
Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...
Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar
According to police, he was hit by a vehicle after being dro...