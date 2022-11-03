 AirAsia India now fully owned by Tata Group : The Tribune India

AirAsia India now fully owned by Tata Group

Malaysian carrier sells its entire stake to Air India

AirAsia India now fully owned by Tata Group

Malaysia’s AirAsia on Wednesday said it has entered into a pact with Air India to sell its remaining stake in budget carrier AirAsia India. Tata Group and the Malaysian entity-owned AirAsia India started flying in June 2014.



New Delhi, November 2

In a statement, AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd said it has entered into a share purchase agreement to sell the remaining equity shares held in AirAsia India to Air India.

AirAsia India was a joint venture between Tata Sons and Air Asia Investment Ltd. Tata Sons had an 83.67% stake and the latter owned a 16.33% shareholding.

Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group Bo Lingam said since 2014, “When we first commenced operations in India, AirAsia has built a great business in India, which is one of the world’s biggest civil aviation markets”.

“We have had a great experience working with Tata Group. This is not the end of our relationship but the beginning of a new one as we explore new and exciting opportunities to collaborate and enhance our synergies moving forward,” he said.

“India will remain an important market for AirAsia and will continue to be served by our various airlines. We will use the experience and knowledge we have gained from operating in the Indian domestic market to grow the Asean-Indian market in logistics and passenger services to a far greater extent,” Bo Lingam said. — PTI

Fourth airline in Tata fold

  • Tata Group and the Malaysian entity-owned AirAsia India started flying in June 2014
  • AirAsia Aviation Group said it has entered into a share purchase agreement to sell the remaining equity shares held in AirAsia India to Air India
  • Tata Group is consolidating its airline business. Now, four airlines — Air India, Air India Express, Vistara and AirAsia India — are part of the group

