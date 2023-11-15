Airlines liable for delay in delivery of parcel: SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 14

Holding Kuwait Airways liable for delay in delivery of a consignment, the Supreme Court has asked it to pay Rs 20 lakh along with 9% interest per annum as compensation to a Rajasthan-based exporter with effect from July 31, 1996 till its realisation.

“Once the agent has issued a time schedule for delivery of consignment, it cannot be said that there is no material indicating that there was no agreement for delivery of the consignment in time”, a Bench of Justice AS Bopanna and Justice PS Narasimha said, refusing to interfere with a 2012 order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission against Kuwait Airways.

#Rajasthan #Supreme Court