Airtel 5G services by Oct, says CEO

New Delhi, September 7
Bharti Airtel’s CEO Gopal Vittal in a communication to customers said on Wednesday they expect to launch 5G services within a month, cover key metros by December and all urban areas by the end of 2023.
