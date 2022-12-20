Airtel 5G services in Shimla

Airtel has launched 5G services in Shimla. Customers with 5G-enabled devices can enjoy high-speed 5G Plus network in select areas.
RK Vishnoi takes over as CMD of NHPC
Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi has taken over the additional charge of NHPC as its CMD. He is currently holding the post of CMD, THDCIL, with additional charge of Director (Technical) & Director (Personnel), THDCIL.
IndianOil Green Combo Solution bags award
IndianOil's Green Combo Solution has been awarded the National Energy Efficiency Innovation Award by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).
PFC to set up emergency response unit in Badrinath
PFC has extended financial support for the construction of Emergency Response Centre in Badrinath under its CSR initiative. It will house disaster relief centre, firefighting centre and personnel from SDRF and NDRF.
Ansal Buildwell holds dealer meet in Amritsar
Ansal Buildwell recently held a dealer meet in Amritsar where company's president & CMO KK Tripathi was present. He said the company was setting up a township over 144 acres in Amritsar.
Amity Law School holds 1st intra-moot court contest
Amity Law School recently organised Punjab's 1st Intra-moot Court Competition. As many as 16 teams participated. It was inaugurated by Prof RK Kohli, VC, Amity University, Punjab.
Anand Prakash gets regional PR award
Anand Prakash has won the second edition of India's Regional PR Awards. The country largest ‘Regional PR Awards’ are aimed at felicitating the most promising regional PR professionals.
Simran IVF centre unveils fertility nutritional therapy
Simran IVF Fertility & Wellness Centre, Amritsar, has introduced fertility nutritional therapy and antenatal wellness programmes. It provides assisted reproduction facility to childless couples.
Reliance health infinity policy
Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd has launched health infinity policy. It comes with sum insured up to Rs 5 crore, features like more global cover, maternity cover, OPD cover, unlimited restoration of sum insured and 15 plus useful add-on benefits.
Truecaller launches digital government directory
Truecaller has launched in-app digital government directory to support seamless interaction between citizens of India and the government by giving easy access to thousands of verified contacts of government officials.
HP smart tank printers
HP India has unveiled a new range of smart tank printers. They can print up to 18,000 black pages or 6,000 colour pages with a pre-filled ink supply.
Re’equil wins Nykaa
Femina Beauty Awards
Re’equil India’s Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA++++ UVA has emerged winner of the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022 in the skin-sunscreen category.
GTB Hospital organises free medical camp
GTB Hospital, Ludhiana, recently organised annual free medical camp to commemorate the martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur.
HDFC Bank’s new branches
HDFC Bank has opened 100 new branches across 83 cities/towns in 15 states and UTs.
Mika concert at Nexus Elante on Christmas eve
Nexus Elante will host ‘Tamasha’— a live concert — on the Christmas eve. Bollywood singer Mika Singh will enthrall the audience.
Central Green Hospitality unveils live bakery concept
Central Green Hospitality Services, Jalandhar, has introduced live bakery concept under the brand name cgfoodbazar. Consumers can see how bakery products are prepared.
Tata Power’s commitment towards energy efficiency
Commemorating National Energy Conservation Day, Tata Power has reinforced its commitment towards a sustainable future with Club Enerji Urja Mela 2022 — a platform designed to engage with young energy champions.
Medix Global, Mpower in pact
Medix has entered into a partnership with Mpower — an initiative of Aditya Birla Education Trust and leader in mental health space to bring over 600 mental health professionals.
Shriram wheat seeds
Shriram Seeds has launched Super 5-SR-05 & 3-SR-72 wheat seeds. Both the seeds have gained popularity across various regions in Punjab.
Axis Long Duration Fund
Axis MF has launched Axis Long Duration Fund — an open-ended debt scheme investing in instruments so that the Macaulay duration of the portfolio is greater than 7 years.
