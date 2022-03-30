Airtel completes buyout of 4.7% stake in Indus Towers

PTI

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has acquired about 4.7% stake in Indus Towers from Euro Pacific Securities, an affiliate of Vodafone Group, a stock exchange filing said on Tuesday. The shares were acquired at Rs 187.88 a piece, it said. Last week, Bharti Airtel had said that it would acquire 4.7% stake in Indus Towers for about Rs 2,388 crore. Indus Towers provides passive telecom infrastructure in 22 telecom circles. PTI

Govt to raise Rs3,000 cr by selling 1.5% stake in ONGC

The government will sell up to 1.5% of its stake in ONGC to raise Rs 3,000 crore. The Offer For Sale (OFS) will be open on March 30 and 31 for non-retail and retail investors, respectively. The floor price has been set at Rs 159 per share. PTI

Icra slashes FY23 GDP growth estimate to 7.2%

Domestic ratings agency Icra on Tuesday cut its FY23 real GDP growth estimate by 0.8% to 7.2%. Its Chief Economist Aditi Nayar attributed the downward revision to high commodity prices and supply chain issues due to the conflict in Ukraine. PTI

Hero MotoCorp to hike prices by up to Rs2,000

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it will increase ex-showroom prices of its entire motorcycles and scooters range by up to Rs 2,000 from April 5. The price revision was due to the impact of rising commodity prices, the company said. The exact quantum of increase will be subject to specific model and the market, it added.