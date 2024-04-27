Airtel feted for ‘best voice experience’

Chennai: Telecom major Bharti-Airtel has been awarded for providing the best voice experience on the 5G network in Tamil Nadu circle by OpenSignal, which is considered a global standard for analysing mobile experience. PTI
NDTV reports 59% rise in Q4 revenue
New Delhi: News broadcaster NDTV Ltd on Friday reported a 59 per cent jump in March quarter revenue as it expanded digital footprint, gaining a 39 per cent rise in traffic. Loss narrowed from Rs 10.13 crore in the December quarter as its digital footprint expanded.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...
63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura
Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP
SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system
Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and ...