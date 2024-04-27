Airtel feted for ‘best voice experience’

PTI

Chennai: Telecom major Bharti-Airtel has been awarded for providing the best voice experience on the 5G network in Tamil Nadu circle by OpenSignal, which is considered a global standard for analysing mobile experience. PTI

NDTV reports 59% rise in Q4 revenue

New Delhi: News broadcaster NDTV Ltd on Friday reported a 59 per cent jump in March quarter revenue as it expanded digital footprint, gaining a 39 per cent rise in traffic. Loss narrowed from Rs 10.13 crore in the December quarter as its digital footprint expanded.

