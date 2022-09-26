 Airtel forays into home surveillance business; launches service in 40 cities : The Tribune India

Airtel forays into home surveillance business; launches service in 40 cities

Will charge Rs 999 per year for the first camera and Rs 699 per year for add-on camera

Airtel forays into home surveillance business; launches service in 40 cities

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

New Delhi, September 25

Bharti Airtel has entered the home surveillance business with the launch of service in 40 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, the company said on Monday.

The company will charge Rs 999 per year for the first camera and Rs 699 per year for add-on camera, besides one time product and installation cost.

"We constantly listen to our customers and post-pandemic a lot of them have expressed concerns about the well-being of their loved ones while they are away from home. Xsafe is an end-to-end home surveillance solution that allows customers to keep an eye on their loved ones. It will also allow them to talk to those at home from wherever they are through a two-way communication system in the camera," Bharti Airtel - Homes, CEO, Vir Inder Nath said in a statement.

It will provide up to 7-day storage on cloud which will enable users to access the recorded video from any remote location.

"The App will provide real-time alerts when the camera detects any concerning movement. It also captures the feed for you to view whenever you wish through the notifications it delivers. Rather than going through the full day's feed, customers can simply retrieve the video at any time through the App using Airtel's secure cloud storage," the statement said.

The subscription charge excludes and customers looking to avail the service will have to get a wifi connection separately or use their existing connection.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Analysts puncture coup rumours against Chinese President Xi Jinping

2
Himachal

7 tourists killed, 10 others injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

3
Nation THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

'One nation, one exam' concept in the works: UGC chairman

4
World

'Chorni, chorni': Pakistan minister Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London

5
Nation

Rajasthan Congress crisis: Sonia seeks report on Jaipur rebellion, Gehlot less likely now to be party president

6
Chandigarh

Trees fall, roads cave in as rain records tumble in Chandigarh

7
Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Mohali International airport will be named after martyr Bhagat Singh

8
J & K

Ghulam Nabi Azad launches Democratic Azad Party

9
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests IFS officer Parveen Kumar

10
Nation

Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

Rajasthan Congress crisis: All eyes on 10, Janpath after high drama; Kamal Nath could be asked to broker truce

Rajasthan Congress crisis: Sonia seeks report on Jaipur rebellion, Gehlot less likely now to be party president

Party observer Ajay Maken accuses MLAs in Gehlot camp of 'in...

Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says ‘It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM’

Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says 'It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM'

‘No hand in crisis but doors not closed for Sachin Pilot’, s...

Government blocks 45 videos on 10 YouTube channels: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

Government blocks 45 videos on 10 YouTube channels: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

Contained fake news and morphed content with the intent to s...

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests IFS officer Parveen Kumar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests IFS officer Parveen Kumar

IFS officer accused of taking illicit money in lieu of passi...

Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level

Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level

The water flow above 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered high floo...


Cities

View All

Basmati harvest picks up pace, 1.57 lakh MT reaches mandis in Amritsar

Basmati harvest picks up pace, 1.57 lakh MT reaches mandis in Amritsar

Industrialists suffer losses as Rupee hits all-time low

Three arrested in Amritsar for attempt to murder

Smugglers' gang with links to Pakistan busted, 1 held

Langoor Mela begins in Amritsar today, over 5,000 children expected

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Chandigarh University video ‘leak’ case: Kharar court sends four suspects to 5-day police remand

Chandigarh University video ‘leak’ case: Kharar court sends four suspects to 5-day police remand

Vegetable prices soar across Haryana, Punjab after rains; peas rate jumps to Rs 250 per kg

2 injured as truck-car collide on Mohali’s Airport Road

Trees fall, roads cave in as rain records tumble in Chandigarh

Mohali residents brave flooding, power outage

Kejriwal hosts sanitation worker’s family from Gujarat over lunch at his residence; BJP, Congress call it ‘political stunt’

Kejriwal hosts sanitation worker’s family from Gujarat over lunch at his residence; BJP, Congress call it ‘political stunt’

Delhi Waqf Board recruitment irregularities: Court sends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14-day judicial custody

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to rise further

Arvind Kejriwal to host sanitation worker from Gujarat for lunch at home on Monday

Minor boy physically assaulted, sodomised by 3 friends in Delhi locality; DCW issues notice to police

Housing schemes not complete yet, JIT told to pay ~17L to two allottees

Housing schemes not complete yet, Jalandhar Improvement Trust told to pay Rs 17 lakh to two allottees

At 95.6 mm, Nawanshahr logs maximum rainfall in Doaba

Rain brings stones, silt on road in Talwara, traffic hit

Jalandhar administration offers Rs 10K help to runner Rachna Kumari

North American Punjabi Association concerned over student's detention in US over kirpan

40-year-old warden found dead in college water tank in Ludhiana

40-year-old warden found dead in college water tank in Ludhiana

October 1 deadline for compulsory e-invoice generation nears for firms with Rs 10 crore turnover

Excise Department unearths major tax evasion racket in Ludhiana

Ludhiana district records 113 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Now, road portion caves in near Saggu Chowk in Ludhiana

Have mission to accomplish after joining BJP: Amarinder Singh

Have mission to accomplish after joining BJP: Amarinder Singh

Incessant rain throws life out of gear in Patiala

Patiala MC fails to recover dues from PSPCL in 4 years

BECC to host cricket tourney in Patiala