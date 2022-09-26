Airtel forays into home surveillance business; launches service in 40 cities

New Delhi, September 25
Bharti Airtel has entered the home surveillance business with the launch of service in 40 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, the company said on Monday.
The company will charge Rs 999 per year for the first camera and Rs 699 per year for add-on camera, besides one time product and installation cost.
"We constantly listen to our customers and post-pandemic a lot of them have expressed concerns about the well-being of their loved ones while they are away from home. Xsafe is an end-to-end home surveillance solution that allows customers to keep an eye on their loved ones. It will also allow them to talk to those at home from wherever they are through a two-way communication system in the camera," Bharti Airtel - Homes, CEO, Vir Inder Nath said in a statement.
It will provide up to 7-day storage on cloud which will enable users to access the recorded video from any remote location.
"The App will provide real-time alerts when the camera detects any concerning movement. It also captures the feed for you to view whenever you wish through the notifications it delivers. Rather than going through the full day's feed, customers can simply retrieve the video at any time through the App using Airtel's secure cloud storage," the statement said.
The subscription charge excludes and customers looking to avail the service will have to get a wifi connection separately or use their existing connection.
