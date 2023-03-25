Airtel pips Jio in 5G rollout

New Delhi, March 24
Bharti Airtel overtook Reliance Jio in 5G rollout with the expansion of the network to additional 235 cities, taking its total reach to 500 cities. Jio has so far announced the expansion of its ultra high-speed fifth generation (5G) network to 406 cities. Airtel said that it is adding 30-40 cities on its 5G network daily.
