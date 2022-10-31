Airtel Q2 net profit jumps 89 per cent to Rs 2,145 crore amid higher subscriber realisation

New Delhi, October 31
India’s second largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday posted an 89 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for second quarter ended September 2022 to Rs 2,145 crore, amid improved average realisation per subscriber.
The total revenue rose 22 per cent year on year to Rs 34,527 crore during the just-ended quarter, according to a statement.
Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said the company is now rolling out 5G and exuded confidence that Airtel 5G Plus will deliver the best experience in India.
“At the same time we remain concerned about the low ROCE (Return on Capital Employed) that our business delivers due to pricing that is the lowest in the world. Given the large investments required to drive digital adoption in India, we believe there is a need for tariff correction,” Vittal said.
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for the quarter stood at Rs 190 as compared to Rs 153 in Q2 FY22 on the back of the “continued focus on quality customers, feature phone to smartphone upgradation and data monetisation”, the Airtel statement said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Morbi tragedy: 9 arrested after FIR against bridge maintenance and operation agencies; death toll rises to 134
Clocks and e-bike maker Oreva Group was given contract for r...
'Some people shook bridge intentionally'; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge
Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...
PM Modi to visit tragedy-struck Morbi tomorrow, Congress seeks judicial probe
The PM earlier said he had never felt the kind of pain he fe...
12 relatives of BJP MP Mohan Kundariya killed in Morbi bridge tragedy
The victims of his family included 5 children, 4 women and 3...
Enemies trying to break India's unity, need to stand firm against such attempts: PM Modi
After paying tributes to India’s first home minister Sardar ...