Airtel Q3 net profit falls 2.8% to Rs 830 crore

New Delhi, February 8
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a 2.8% decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 830 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.
The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 854 crore in the same period a year ago.
Consolidated revenue increased by 12.6% to Rs 29,867 crore, from Rs 26,518 crore in the December 2020 quarter. —
