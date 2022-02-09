Airtel Q3 net profit falls 2.8% to Rs 830 crore

PTI

New Delhi, February 8

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a 2.8% decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 830 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 854 crore in the same period a year ago.

Consolidated revenue increased by 12.6% to Rs 29,867 crore, from Rs 26,518 crore in the December 2020 quarter. —

