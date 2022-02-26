Airtel to acquire Vodafone's 4.7% stake in Indus Towers

New Delhi, February 25
Bharti Airtel on Friday said it has signed an agreement to buy Vodafone’s 4.7% stake in Indus Towers on the condition that the proceeds will be used for investment in Vodafone Idea and clearing dues of the mobile tower company.
Vodafone Idea (VIL) has been unable to pay dues of Indus Towers, and both VIL and promoter Vodafone have proposed a payment plan to clear the outstanding amount by July 15.
In the meantime, VIL has committed to pay certain minimum amount each month to Indus Towers.
"Bharti Airtel has...entered into an agreement with Vodafone to buy 4.7% equity interest in Indus Towers on the principal condition that the amount paid shall be inducted by Vodafone as fresh equity in Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) and simultaneously remitted to Indus Towers to clear VIL's outstanding dues," Airtel said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 219 Indians; second flight on course
The airline's second evacuation flight departs from Delhi at...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...