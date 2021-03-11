Airtel to roll out 5G services this month

New Delhi, August 9
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel will start rolling out 5G services this month and cover all towns and key rural areas of the country by March 2024, a senior company official said on Tuesday.
Bharti Airtel managing director and CEO Gopal Vittal also said the price of mobile services in India is very low and needs to go up.
“We intend to launch 5G starting August and extend to a pan-India rollout very soon. By March 2024 we believe we will be able to cover every town and key rural areas as well with 5G,” he said.
