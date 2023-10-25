Ajay Goel returns to Vedanta as CFO after quitting BYJU’S

New Delhi, October 24
Veteran finance professional Ajay Goel returned to Vedanta Ltd as the new chief financial officer (CFO) just as the mining conglomerate controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal heads into an ambitious business restructuring.
He replaced Sonal Shrivastava who resigned from the post months after joining.
In a stock exchange filing, Vedanta said Goel has been appointed CFO of the company with effect from October 30, 2023.
“As part of Vedanta’s structured re-hiring programme called ‘Gharwapsi’, Ajay Goel joins back the company,” it said.
Goel had quit from Vedanta earlier this year to join education startup BYJU’S.
In the same announcement, Vedanta said Shrivastava resigned as the CFO with effect from the close of business hours on October 24 “due to personal reasons.
“Goel is a national rank holder both as a Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary and comes with rich experience in global multinational companies such as General Electric, Nestle, Coca Cola and Diageo – USL in various leadership roles,” it said. — PTI
Replaces Sonal Shrivastava
- Ajay Goel (in pic) replaces Sonal Shrivastava, who resigned from the post months after joining Vedanta
- He had quit from Vedanta earlier this year to join education startup BYJU’S
- Goel was earlier associated with the mining conglomerate as acting CFO of the company from October 23, 2021, to April 9, 2023
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...