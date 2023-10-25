Ajay Goel returns to Vedanta as CFO after quitting BYJU’S

New Delhi, October 24

Veteran finance professional Ajay Goel returned to Vedanta Ltd as the new chief financial officer (CFO) just as the mining conglomerate controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal heads into an ambitious business restructuring.

He replaced Sonal Shrivastava who resigned from the post months after joining.

In a stock exchange filing, Vedanta said Goel has been appointed CFO of the company with effect from October 30, 2023.

“As part of Vedanta’s structured re-hiring programme called ‘Gharwapsi’, Ajay Goel joins back the company,” it said.

Goel had quit from Vedanta earlier this year to join education startup BYJU’S.

In the same announcement, Vedanta said Shrivastava resigned as the CFO with effect from the close of business hours on October 24 “due to personal reasons.

“Goel is a national rank holder both as a Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary and comes with rich experience in global multinational companies such as General Electric, Nestle, Coca Cola and Diageo – USL in various leadership roles,” it said. — PTI

