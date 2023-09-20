Akasa Air gets govt approval for starting international flights

New Delhi, September 20
Little over a year after commencing operations, Akasa Air has received approval from the civil aviation ministry for starting international flights and is looking to fly to destinations in South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
The airline, which is currently grappling with pilot shortage issues, has a fleet of 20 aircraft and plans to start flying to overseas destinations by year-end.
Akasa Air Founder and CEO Vinay Dube on Wednesday said the ministry has designated the airline as an international scheduled operator.
“This new designation will allow us to fly internationally, enabling us to take one step closer to our dream of launching international operations before the end of this year.
“We are now working with all relevant authorities on our request for traffic rights and will soon be able to announce the international destination we will fly to,” he said in a statement.
Dube said the airline is targeting destinations within the range of a Boeing 737 MAX from India in South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
“We are also on track to announce a three-digit aircraft order by the end of this year to serve the growing travel demand,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Voting underway on women’s reservation Bill in Lok Sabha
The Bill provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in L...
Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious while travelling to Canada
Govt asks all Indians, including student, living in Canada t...
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh
Special Judge also acquits two other accused—Ved Prakash Pi...
Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada
At 7.71 lakh, Sikhs comprise 2.1% of Canada’s population and...
Supreme Court refers Narasimha Rao case ruling that protected corrupt lawmakers from prosecution to seven-judge Bench
A five-judge Constitution Bench had in PV Narasimha Rao’s ca...