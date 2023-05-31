Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Mehta welcome second child, a baby girl

New Delhi, May 31
Akash Ambani, the elder son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and his wife Shloka Mehta Ambani on Wednesday welcomed their second child on Wednesday, a baby girl.
The couple had their first child Prithvi in December 2020.
Dhanraj Nathwani, a friend of the Ambani children and son of family confidant and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, took to Twitter to announce the birth of the girl child.
“Heartiest congratulations to Akash and Shloka Ambani on the joyous arrival of their little princess! May this precious blessing bring immense happiness and love to your lives,” he tweeted.
In November last year, Akash’s twin sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal became parents to twins who were named Krishna and Aadiya.
Mukesh Ambani has three children - twins Akash and Isha and younger son Anant. All are now involved with his oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate. While Akash looks after the telecom business, Isha is involved with the retail venture. Anant is looking after the new energy vertical.
Anant is engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare.
