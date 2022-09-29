Akash Ambani on Time's 100 emerging leaders' list

New Delhi, September 28
Akash Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and head of India’s largest telecom firm Jio, has been named in the Time100 Next — the magazine’s list of world’s rising stars.
He is the only Indian on the list. There is, however, another Indian-born American business leader, Amrapali Gan, also on the list.
“The scion of Indian industrialist royalty, Akash Ambani was always expected to rise in business. But he has been putting in hard work,” Time said about him.
The junior Ambani, 30, was promoted in June to the chairman of Jio, India’s largest telecom company, with over 426million subscribers, after being handed a Board seat at just 22. “He’s since played a key role landing multibillion-dollar investments from Google and Facebook,” it added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
In 8 hours, another mysterious blast in parked bus rocks J-K's Udhampur
The blast took place in a parked bus at the old bus stand in...
Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) is Chief of Defence Staff
To hold post ‘till further orders’ | Retired as Eastern Comm...
Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US
Bharatbhai Patel was stabbed on the Lower East Side, New Yor...